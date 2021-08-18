Comparing Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunic has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genmab A/S and Immunic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Immunic 0 0 7 0 3.00

Immunic has a consensus price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 467.08%. Given Immunic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunic is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Immunic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Immunic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genmab A/S and Immunic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $1.55 billion 19.73 $728.93 million N/A N/A Immunic N/A N/A -$44.02 million ($2.81) -3.43

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Immunic.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Immunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 34.37% 13.05% 11.65% Immunic N/A -52.80% -48.58%

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Immunic on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL. Its products under development include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-IL8 for treating advanced cancers; HexaBody-DR5/DR5, DuoBody-CD3x5T4, JNJ-63898081, JNJ-70218902, DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; HuMax-IL8 for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 and JNJ-67571244 to treat acute myeloid leukemia; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications; CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of ROR?t; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

