Comparing DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) & Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -155.43% -28.76% -15.43% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -107.81% -195.71% -13.29%

Volatility and Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 1 5 4 0 2.30 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $8.31, suggesting a potential downside of 1.24%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 5.91 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -20.02 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $261.82 million 0.61 -$259.52 million ($0.01) -199.00

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

