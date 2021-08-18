Comparing Akerna (KERN) & Its Peers

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) is one of 114 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Akerna to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Akerna has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million N/A -2.44 Akerna Competitors $1.06 billion $1.19 million 30.95

Akerna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -175.24% -46.90% -26.58% Akerna Competitors -32.83% -1,765.38% -11.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akerna and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akerna Competitors 626 3025 4587 88 2.50

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.63%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 27.19%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Akerna competitors beat Akerna on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

