Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 24267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

BVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

