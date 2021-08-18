Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 24267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
BVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
