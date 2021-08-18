Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. cut shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

CRZBY stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.