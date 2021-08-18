Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $26.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $27,407,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $26,664,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.