Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $43.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after acquiring an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after buying an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. 1,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,668. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.