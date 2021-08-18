Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Argus

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 62,500 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $10,661,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

