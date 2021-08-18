Codexis (CDXS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS):

8/13/2021 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

8/10/2021 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

8/6/2021 – Codexis had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Codexis had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Codexis stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,459. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

