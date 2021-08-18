CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CNSP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 1,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,830. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.35.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

