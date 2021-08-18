ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Up 30.1% in July

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLIS opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. ClickStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
