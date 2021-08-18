ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Up 30.1% in July

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLIS opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. ClickStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

About ClickStream

ClickStream Corporation focuses on the development and implementation of play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. Its platform, WinQuik is designed to enable its users to have fun, interact, and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke, and Jordan Andino on sports, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space, food, and others.

