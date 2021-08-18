Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,327. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

