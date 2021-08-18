Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,010,000 after buying an additional 3,110,807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,083,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,917 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,403,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter.

IGLB stock remained flat at $$70.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,501. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.54.

