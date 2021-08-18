Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

