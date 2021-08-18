Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,640 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 110,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.90. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

