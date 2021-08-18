Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWBI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,389. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

