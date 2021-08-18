Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $6.83 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,925. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

