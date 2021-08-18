Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 72,487 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Acushnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. 323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

