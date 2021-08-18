Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $18.11 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 276,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,105,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 2.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 190,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

