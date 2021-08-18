Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $3.13 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.93. The stock had a trading volume of 119,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,442. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.67.

