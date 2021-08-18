Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 111,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,931. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 2.11.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.