Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 111,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,931. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 2.11.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.