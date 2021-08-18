CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,456. The stock has a market cap of $404.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CleanSpark by 867.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CleanSpark by 90.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 76,359 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.