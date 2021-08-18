Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Purchases 14,173 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 77,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,302. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

