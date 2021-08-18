Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $230,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 2,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,333. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.18.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.