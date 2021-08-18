Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $230,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 2,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,333. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.