Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.

BSY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. 3,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

