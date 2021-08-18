Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,264 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 3.0% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 80.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 120.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.53. The stock had a trading volume of 113,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

