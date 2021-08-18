Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. 146,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

