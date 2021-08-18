Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Buys 1,370 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after buying an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 824.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,685,000 after buying an additional 2,197,800 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 2,185,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after buying an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL remained flat at $$32.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,330. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

