Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,259,525. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

