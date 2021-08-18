CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.45. Approximately 264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.38.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

