Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Up 3.9%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.02 and last traded at $74.69. 13,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 233,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $655.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

