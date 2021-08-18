Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.93% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.