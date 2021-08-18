Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.00% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

