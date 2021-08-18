Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,147 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDN opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.54.

