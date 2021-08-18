Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 403.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UAUG opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.