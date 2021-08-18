Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 2,591 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Ennis worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ennis in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ennis by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ennis by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.