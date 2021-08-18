Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 30,575 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 110.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.80. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

