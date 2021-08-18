CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

CIR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. 790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,037. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

