Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $22.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,375. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cinemark by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 258,796 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.