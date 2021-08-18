Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $52,431,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,267 shares of company stock worth $1,990,796 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

