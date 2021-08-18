Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,464. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

