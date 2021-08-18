Choate Investment Advisors Buys 168,493 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,493 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors owned 3.98% of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of PXJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,828. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64.

