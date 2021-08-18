ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMOS traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

