Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.01. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 7,576 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDNY. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.