China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Update

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of China XD Plastics by 623.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China XD Plastics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics by 46,813.0% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 457,831 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXDC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 18,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,507. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59. China XD Plastics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

