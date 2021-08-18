China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 27.2% in July

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

CHNR stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

