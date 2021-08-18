Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 55,000 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $318,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $222,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 754,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,425. The company has a market capitalization of $364.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.