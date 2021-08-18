Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $793.16

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $793.16 and last traded at $788.89, with a volume of 4547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $788.37.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $727.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 71,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

