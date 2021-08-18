Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Cap Achieves $11.85 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 20% against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $821,077.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.55 or 0.00854595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00048065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104472 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

