CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) Insider Cf Finance Holdings Iii, Llc Acquires 500,000 Shares

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) insider Cf Finance Holdings Iii, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

